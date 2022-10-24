JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (LON:JEMI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $110.00

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 111 ($1.34), with a volume of 229256 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113.75 ($1.37).

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 121.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 124.56. The company has a market cap of £329.39 million and a P/E ratio of 1,034.09.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.36%.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

