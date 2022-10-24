JUNO (JUNO) One Day Volume Tops $602,243.00

JUNO (JUNO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 24th. During the last seven days, JUNO has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for $3.06 or 0.00015800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JUNO has a market capitalization of $191.22 million and approximately $602,243.00 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUNO Coin Profile

JUNO’s launch date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 62,460,021 coins. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is junochain.com. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

