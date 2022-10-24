Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

KALU stock opened at $77.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -857.46 and a beta of 1.09. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1 year low of $59.24 and a 1 year high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $1.17. The business had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,421.84%.

Insider Activity at Kaiser Aluminum

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $31,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $170,737.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock worth $87,820 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 5.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 283,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,670,000 after buying an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 17.9% in the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 204,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,292,000 after buying an additional 31,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $380,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

(Get Rating)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.