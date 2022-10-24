Karen Penrose Buys 128 Shares of Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Stock

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Rating) insider Karen Penrose acquired 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$195.00 ($136.36) per share, with a total value of A$24,960.00 ($17,454.55).

Karen Penrose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Karen Penrose acquired 190 shares of Cochlear stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$210.00 ($146.85) per share, with a total value of A$39,900.00 ($27,902.10).

On Friday, August 26th, Karen Penrose acquired 232 shares of Cochlear stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$213.94 ($149.61) per share, with a total value of A$49,634.08 ($34,709.15).

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 16th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from Cochlear’s previous Final dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Cochlear’s dividend payout ratio is 65.91%.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

