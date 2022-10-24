Karen Penrose Buys 128 Shares of Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Stock

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Rating) insider Karen Penrose acquired 128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$195.00 ($136.36) per share, with a total value of A$24,960.00 ($17,454.55).
Karen Penrose also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 9th, Karen Penrose acquired 190 shares of Cochlear stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$210.00 ($146.85) per share, with a total value of A$39,900.00 ($27,902.10).
- On Friday, August 26th, Karen Penrose acquired 232 shares of Cochlear stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$213.94 ($149.61) per share, with a total value of A$49,634.08 ($34,709.15).
Cochlear Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06.
Cochlear Increases Dividend
Cochlear Company Profile
Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
Further Reading
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
- Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit?
- 3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
- After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.