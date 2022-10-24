Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 245 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Cal-Maine Foods makes up 1.6% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Cal-Maine Foods stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,271. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of -0.12. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $62.64.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $658.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.40 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

Insider Transactions at Cal-Maine Foods

In related news, Director James E. Poole sold 5,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $297,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at $648,540.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

