Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 47,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.2% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Schlumberger from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.96.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $1.15 on Monday, reaching $51.56. 747,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,401,211. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.73.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.