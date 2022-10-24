Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Has $7.66 Million Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,945 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. GSK comprises 3.2% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 414,014 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 29.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 26,053 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in GSK by 42.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GSK by 17.7% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,892 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. 16.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSK traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $31.82. 99,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,823,047. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.63.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 48.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GSK from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,650 ($19.94) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet cut GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, AlphaValue cut GSK to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,658.33.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

