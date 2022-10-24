Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,323 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 2.8 %

COST traded up $13.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $491.78. The company had a trading volume of 43,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,638. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $504.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $507.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $217.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

