Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 340 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter valued at $577,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KLA by 135.3% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in KLA by 3.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $410.47.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLA stock traded up $4.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $294.91. 27,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.32. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.12 EPS for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $134,682.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,726 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,163.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $134,682.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,726 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,163.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,763 shares of company stock worth $6,432,305 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Articles

