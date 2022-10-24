Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Trims Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises approximately 2.3% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,889,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 585.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,712,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,800 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,643 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,264,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 86.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,061,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,902,000 after acquiring an additional 954,414 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $42.50. 111,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,659,829. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.97. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.05). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.50 to $48.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.91.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

