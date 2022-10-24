KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE:KEY opened at $16.90 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 20.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 64.1% in the third quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 7,111 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 103.8% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 20,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,922,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,818,000 after buying an additional 74,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 28.9% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 619,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after buying an additional 139,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

