Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target Cut to C$34.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Keyera Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of KEYUF stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. Keyera has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $29.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average is $24.23.
About Keyera
