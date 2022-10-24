Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target Cut to C$34.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Keyera Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of KEYUF stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. Keyera has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $29.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.70 and its 200-day moving average is $24.23.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

