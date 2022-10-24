Keystone Financial Services Boosts Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Keystone Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the quarter. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Keystone Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TLH opened at $101.92 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.76. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.33 and a 52-week high of $152.65.

