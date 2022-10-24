Keystone Financial Services Has $10.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Keystone Financial Services increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,202 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 5.6% of Keystone Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $10,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 65.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $74.64 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.95.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

