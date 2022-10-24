Keystone Financial Services Has $307,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Keystone Financial Services increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,968 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,395,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,941,558,000 after purchasing an additional 490,575 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 56.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,768,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,271,000 after purchasing an additional 77,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.7 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.15.

PEP stock opened at $174.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.19 and a 200-day moving average of $169.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.37 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.