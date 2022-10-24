Keystone Financial Services Has $979,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Keystone Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for about 0.5% of Keystone Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 23,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $2,648,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in Enbridge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Enbridge by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.27.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $37.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average is $42.65. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

