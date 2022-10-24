Keystone Financial Services Purchases 9 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Booking were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,822.79 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,843.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1,965.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,512.45.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,563 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

