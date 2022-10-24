Keystone Financial Services Raises Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Keystone Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.56.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD opened at $242.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $188.64 and a 52 week high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.