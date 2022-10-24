Keystone Financial Services Raises Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,469 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in eBay were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 1.0% in the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in eBay by 5.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,825 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 66.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in eBay by 62.8% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Price Performance

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $38.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $81.19.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

eBay Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.