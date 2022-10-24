Keystone Financial Services Reduces Holdings in Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV)

Keystone Financial Services reduced its holdings in shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Services owned approximately 0.07% of Lightning eMotors worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEV. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lightning eMotors by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 88,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,966,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lightning eMotors by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares during the last quarter. 20.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lightning eMotors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 466,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $1,175,766.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,442,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,795,014.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,082,572 shares of company stock valued at $6,192,001. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors Price Performance

ZEV opened at $1.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 9.41 and a quick ratio of 7.98. Lightning eMotors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $9.71.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Lightning eMotors had a negative return on equity of 315.67% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Lightning eMotors to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

About Lightning eMotors

(Get Rating)

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.