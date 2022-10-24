KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) is Maj Invest Holding A S’s 3rd Largest Position

Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 948,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,905 shares during the period. KLA makes up approximately 6.8% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in KLA were worth $302,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in KLA by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 13,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in KLA by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,036,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in KLA by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 112,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.47.

KLA Trading Up 1.3 %

KLAC stock traded up $3.78 on Monday, hitting $294.41. 26,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,542,278. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.12 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at $28,073,981.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $127,026.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,763 shares of company stock worth $6,432,305 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.