Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $46.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.05). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,509.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNX. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 48,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at $1,510,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 412.2% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at $4,187,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 29.6% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

