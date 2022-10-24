Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Acquires 12,776 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,776 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for about 1.6% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in Amphenol by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 3,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 60,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 49,452 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 433.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.90. The stock had a trading volume of 24,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,689. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.97%.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

