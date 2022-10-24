Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Buys 86 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. W.W. Grainger comprises approximately 1.2% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $908,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 154,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,275,000 after buying an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 139.8% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 9,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.2% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 8.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $524.00. 405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,948. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $421.98 and a 1-year high of $588.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $537.64 and a 200-day moving average of $506.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.21.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GWW. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $538.33.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,998,359.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

