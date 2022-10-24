Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Decreases Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,398 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,432,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,006 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 67.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,203,000 after acquiring an additional 942,651 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 196.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,242,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,433,000 after acquiring an additional 823,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,082,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,980,792,000 after acquiring an additional 730,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $88,335,000.

A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total transaction of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.11, for a total value of $881,495.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,897,589.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,564 in the last three months.

A traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,028. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $165.68.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.13%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

