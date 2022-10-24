Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Has $393,000 Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC trimmed its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,438 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,865 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,471,276 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ META traded down $4.96 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.05. 441,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,231,514. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.76. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $122.53 and a one year high of $353.83. The company has a market capitalization of $336.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $214.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.91.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

