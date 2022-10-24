Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,412 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,885,211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $813,690,000 after purchasing an additional 118,649 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,430,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,332,000 after buying an additional 117,040 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 17,268.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,873,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,359 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 79.2% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 900,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,626,000 after acquiring an additional 397,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 14.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 767,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,107,000 after acquiring an additional 96,866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.79.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.81. 2,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,002. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.98. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $107.54 and a 12 month high of $149.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $571.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

