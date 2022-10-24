Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000. Amdocs makes up approximately 1.3% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 7.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,747,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,683,000 after purchasing an additional 443,199 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 20.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,499,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,350,000 after buying an additional 1,108,489 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,811,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,941,000 after buying an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 36.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,750,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,944,000 after buying an additional 469,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,136,000 after buying an additional 28,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Trading Up 0.4 %

DOX stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,735. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $90.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.33.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

