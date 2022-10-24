Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11,686.3% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,055,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $407,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021,488 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,474,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,706,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,950,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,280,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $128,618,000 after purchasing an additional 617,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.30. 21,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,947,548. The firm has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.52 and a 200 day moving average of $93.95. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.37 and a 12 month high of $126.04.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.52.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,907,127.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

