Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 6.0% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its stake in Novartis by 1.2% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 43,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in Novartis by 5.0% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 17,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 2.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 64,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the second quarter valued at $405,000. 9.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.62. The stock had a trading volume of 24,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,137. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The stock has a market cap of $171.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

