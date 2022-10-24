Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Sells 11,238 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,238 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Eaton by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Eaton by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,746. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.31. The company has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.72.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $174.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

