Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Sells 216 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.1% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 572.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 7,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.80, for a total transaction of $4,302,796.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $499.18. 13,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.31 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $542.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $549.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $651.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

