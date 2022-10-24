Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Sells 764 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.0% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 24,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.9% during the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on RBA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.88. The stock had a trading volume of 9,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,331. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $76.18.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $484.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.96 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.91%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

