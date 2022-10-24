Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Hits $33.68 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001299 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $33.68 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00270399 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00092868 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00067055 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,331,501 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

