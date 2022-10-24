Kona Bay Technologies Inc. (CVE:KBY) Insider Anne Keay Acquires 950,000 Shares

Kona Bay Technologies Inc. (CVE:KBY – Get Rating) insider Anne Keay acquired 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$175,600.

Shares of CVE KBY traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$0.16. 50,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,934. Kona Bay Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.03 and a 52 week high of C$0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.67, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The company has a market cap of C$4.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55.

Kona Bay Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet-based training applications and services in Canada. It operates an internet applications business that focuses on e-learning and mobile training. The company was formerly known as ACT360 Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to Kona Bay Technologies Inc in June 2016.

