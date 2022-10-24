Konnect Price Tops $0.0662 (KCT)

Konnect (KCT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Konnect token can now be bought for $0.0662 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges. Konnect has a market cap of $835.59 million and $279,474.00 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Konnect has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,572.72 or 0.28502462 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011132 BTC.

About Konnect

Konnect launched on May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Konnect is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

