KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 162,043 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 70% compared to the typical volume of 95,527 call options.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Down 14.9 %

NYSEARCA:KWEB traded down $3.19 on Monday, reaching $18.26. 3,225,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,391,924. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $53.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 18,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 109,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 4,007.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,021,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,178,000 after buying an additional 996,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 147,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 16,718 shares during the last quarter.

