Krones (ETR:KRN) PT Set at €112.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($114.29) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KRN. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on Krones in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Warburg Research set a €129.00 ($131.63) target price on Krones in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) price target on Krones in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Krones alerts:

Krones Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ETR:KRN opened at €94.45 ($96.38) on Thursday. Krones has a 52-week low of €67.50 ($68.88) and a 52-week high of €99.60 ($101.63). The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of €87.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of €81.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10.

Krones Company Profile

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.