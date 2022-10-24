Kusama (KSM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $18.29 Million

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Kusama coin can now be purchased for $34.23 or 0.00176596 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kusama has a market cap of $294.34 million and approximately $18.29 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kusama

Kusama’s launch date was July 16th, 2019. Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 coins and its circulating supply is 8,597,992 coins. The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kusama is kusama.network.

Buying and Selling Kusama

According to CryptoCompare, “Self-described as “Polkadot's wild cousin,” Kusama is an experimental blockchain platform that is designed to provide a massively interoperable and scalable framework for developers. Kusama is built on Substrate — a blockchain building kit developed by Parity Technologies. Kusama has almost the same codebase as Polkadot — one of the most successful interoperable blockchains.By deploying on Kusama, fast-paced projects gain access to a highly scalable, interoperable sharded network, with features that are not yet available on Polkadot. To that end, Kusama describes itself as a “canary network.” The platform is designed to provide a testbed for developers looking to innovate and deploy their own blockchain and can be used as a preparatory network before launching on Polkadot — though many projects opt to stick with Kusama for their final product. Kusama benefits from a low barrier to entry for deploying parachains, low bond requirements for validators, and is most commonly used by early-stage startups and for experimentation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

