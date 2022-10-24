Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,452 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.5% of Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 169,956,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,163,020,000 after buying an additional 1,716,820 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after buying an additional 4,030,248 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,372,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,867,000 after buying an additional 741,876 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 33,295,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,702,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,702,000 after purchasing an additional 992,866 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $37.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,151,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,214,676. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.85. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04.

