Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,092 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,839,297,000 after buying an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in AT&T by 71.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after buying an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in AT&T by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after buying an additional 8,729,013 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in AT&T by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,321,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $17.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,554,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,159,965. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $124.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.81.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.61.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.