Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,259,316,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $149,177,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $128,190,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 66.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,112,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,155,000 after buying an additional 845,924 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,166.6% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,483,000 after buying an additional 473,175 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.63. 80,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,662. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.17. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

