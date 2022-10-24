Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Reduces Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $672.83.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $6.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $456.38. 63,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,377,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $488.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $523.67. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

