Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Sells 1,797 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period.

IWM traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $173.25. 1,041,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,234,072. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $244.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.33.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

