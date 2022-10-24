Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Sells 217 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 8.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 131,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 5.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DE traded up $2.50 on Monday, hitting $385.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,191. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.29. The firm has a market cap of $116.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

