Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Sells 37 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,195,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,044,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 11,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $322.92. 12,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,732. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $337.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.59.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.