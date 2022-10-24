Laird Norton Trust Company LLC Takes $257,000 Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,113,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 38,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $42.26. 15,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,585. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average is $47.55. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $39.95 and a one year high of $52.15.

