Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Invests $666,000 in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 29,800.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $22.34 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.74.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.