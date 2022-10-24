Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.32 billion.

LEG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

NYSE LEG opened at $31.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.90. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $30.28 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

In related news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,070,032.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 852,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,570,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 20,675 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

