Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Receives $111.14 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.14.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Leidos Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Leidos by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $94.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Leidos has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $111.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Leidos will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.96%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

